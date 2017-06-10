Nicholas Yang visits Southern District

Sharing smiles: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visits an elderly woman living in Ap Lei Chau Estate.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited the elderly in Southern District today under the Celebrations for All project.

He visited three elderly households in Ap Lei Chau Estate to learn about their living conditions and needs.

He distributed gift packs to them to express community care and share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Yang thanked non-governmental organisations and volunteers for arranging and participating in the home visits.

The participating organisations are the Hong Kong Southern District Community Association, the Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association, the Caritas Community Centre – Aberdeen, and the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals in Southern District.