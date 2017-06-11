More anniversary events set

20-year retrospective : The HKSAR 20th Anniversary Roving Exhibition will open at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill on June 16.

Two exhibitions, a light and music show and a carnival are among the events this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The third leg of the HKSAR 20th Anniversary Roving Exhibition will open at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill on June 16.

The Gerontech & Innovation Expo cum Summit will be held from June 16 to 18 at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, showcasing inventions and products designed to improve the quality of life for the elderly.

Also opening on June 16 is the WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition & Carnival 2017. As the largest skills event in the city, the two-day programme will be held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

A light and music show will spotlight the Shing Mun River in Sha Tin on June 17 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

A carnival will be held on June 17 in Anchor Street Playground in Kowloon, featuring stage performances, booth games and other fun activities.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the Government is collaborating with different sectors to organise more than 600 activities and events under the theme "Together • Progress • Opportunity".

