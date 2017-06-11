Raymond Tam attends Chengdu event

Celebration banquet: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam officiates at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary gala dinner in Chengdu.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam attended the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary gala dinner in Chengdu today.

Mr Tam said Hong Kong possessed the dual advantages of "one country" and "two systems" and was highly internationalised with a sound legal system and outstanding professional talents.

Hong Kong could provide services for the restructuring of Sichuan and acted as an effective platform for the province to go global and attract foreign investments, he said.

He hoped the two places could continue to open up more business opportunities by jointly participating in the Belt & Road Initiative.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, the Government’s Mainland offices will organise more than 100 celebration activities in various Mainland provinces and municipalities.

During his visit, Mr Tam met Sichuan Provincial Government Vice Governor Zhu Hexin to discuss stepping up exchanges and co-operation between Hong Kong and Sichuan.

He also met with Hong Kong people and businessmen in the province to understand more about their business and life on the Mainland.