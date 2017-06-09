Stephen Sui visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui conducted home visits in Wong Tai Sin today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

Together with representatives and volunteers of social welfare and district organisations, Mr Sui visited a number of elderly singletons, south Asian families and households with children being taken care of by grandparents.

He distributed gift packs to the residents to express community care and share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

From today, more than 20 social welfare and local organisations in the district will mobilise hundreds of volunteers to visit more than 27,000 underprivileged households.

Launching the district's Celebrations for All project, Mr Sui said the home visits helped him gain a first-hand understanding of the lives of the grassroots.

He said recurrent expenditure on social welfare in the current financial year will reach $73.3 billion, up 71% in five years compared with that at the start of the current term Government in 2012-13.

It shows the Government's firm commitment to supporting the disadvantaged and those in need, he added.