Congress seminar beneficial: CS

A seminar on the 19th National Congress report to be held this week will enhance Principal Officials' and senior civil servants' understanding of the country's development.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said better understanding of the country's policies, especially the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development, will help Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government officials formulate policies to tie in with the nation's development and grasp the opportunities arising from it.

He said the seminar is a value-added course for senior officials, adding there will be no "brainwashing".