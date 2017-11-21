Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Congress seminar beneficial: CS

November 21, 2017

A seminar on the 19th National Congress report to be held this week will enhance Principal Officials' and senior civil servants' understanding of the country's development.

 

Speaking to the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said better understanding of the country's policies, especially the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development, will help Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government officials formulate policies to tie in with the nation's development and grasp the opportunities arising from it.

 

He said the seminar is a value-added course for senior officials, adding there will be no "brainwashing".



Top