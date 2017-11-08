CE meets Slovenian official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry & Food Dejan Zidan at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Welcoming Mr Zidan on his visit for the International Wine & Spirits Fair, Mrs Lam noted Hong Kong and Slovenia have already established co-operation in wine-related businesses.

She said the Memorandum of Understanding on Co-operation in Wine-related Businesses signed between Hong Kong and Slovenia in April will lay a solid foundation for further collaboration in wine trade and promotion.

Mrs Lam added Hong Kong's status as Asia's wine hub will provide an excellent platform for the Slovenian wine industry to gain access to the tens of millions of visitors to Hong Kong and to enter the vast Mainland market.

She said the Belt & Road Initiative will strengthen ties between Asia and Central and Eastern Europe.

Hong Kong's status as an international hub for finance, commerce, services and logistics, coupled with its unique advantages under "one country, two systems", makes it an ideal gateway for Slovenian companies to expand their business to the Mainland and the rest of Asia.

She expressed the hope that Hong Kong and Slovenia can deepen co-operation on all fronts and further promote bilateral ties.