HK, France sign aviation deal

Air milestone: Permanent Secretary for Transport & Housing (Transport) Joseph Lai (right) and France's Direction Generale de l'Aviation Civile Director-General Patrick Gandil sign an aviation deal.

Hong Kong and France have signed a co-operation deal on civil aviation for Southeast Asian countries.

Permanent Secretary for Transport & Housing (Transport) Joseph Lai and Direction Generale de l'Aviation Civile Director-General Patrick Gandil signed the pact in France yesterday.

The protocol enables Hong Kong and France to collaborate in building capacity and enhancing civil aviation safety in Southeast Asia.

The initiative is part of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's efforts in taking forward the Belt & Road Initiative.

It also echoes the No Country Left Behind campaign of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Messrs Lai and Gandil also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Hong Kong Airport Authority and France’s National School of Civil Aviation.