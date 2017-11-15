Edward Yau meets officials in Beijing

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau has met officials of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission, the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office and the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing.

Mr Yau met the commission's Vice Chairman Wang Wenbin this morning.

Mr Yau said Hong Kong is looking forward to liaising directly with the commission to explore business opportunities, emphasising that state-owned enterprises can make use of Hong Kong as an international platform.

He then met Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Zhang Xiaoming and the Director-General of the office's Department of Exchange & Cooperation Qian Yibing.

Mr Yau thanked the office for its support for Hong Kong. He also expressed hope Hong Kong can further assist in the Belt & Road Initiative.

He then met Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan and the Director-General of the Ministry of Commerce's Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Sun Tong.

They discussed the trade and economic co-operation mechanism and the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

Yesterday Mr Yau met Director-General of the Department of Western Region Development of the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) Zhao Ai.

They discussed the draft text of the Arrangement for Advancing Hong Kong's Full Participation in the Belt & Road Initiative to be signed with the NDRC.

Mr Yau said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will enhance co-operation with the NDRC for direct communication between both sides.

The two parties hope to finalise the text and sign the arrangement by the end of the year.