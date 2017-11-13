Press here to Skip to the main content
Edward Yau to visit Beijing

November 13, 2017

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will visit Beijing tomorrow.

 

He will meet officials of the National Development & Reform Commission, the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office.

 

Mr Yau will discuss issues relating to the Belt & Road Initiative and the portfolio of the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau.

 

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yau's absence.



