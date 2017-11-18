HK signs Guangdong pacts

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today oversaw the signing of seven agreements to boost Hong Kong's ties with Guangdong.

She and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui co-chaired the 20th Plenary of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation Joint Conference in Hong Kong today.

They witnessed the signing of agreements on labour inspection and law enforcement, intellectual property protection, health, higher education co-operation, technology and innovation exchange, enhancing youth exchange, and construction and related engineering services.

Mr Lam said the future focus of Hong Kong-Guangdong co-operation will be to take forward the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area together.

"Governor Ma and I had in-depth discussions and exchanges on how to take Hong Kong-Guangdong co-operation to the next level through the development of the bay area.

"Both sides agreed to further expand the 'early and pilot implementation' approach, take forward policy innovation and breakthroughs in major areas, foster the flow of people, goods, capital and information within the bay area, and set innovation and technology as the key direction for future development, with a view to developing the bay area into a world-class innovation and technology base."

She noted bay area development will bring enormous opportunities to Hong Kong and Guangdong.

"We shall deepen our complementary co-operation in future, as well as actively participate in the Belt & Road Initiative, in order to make contributions to the development of the country," Mrs Lam added.

