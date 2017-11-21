Seminar on 19th Congress set

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has invited the Central Government to hold a seminar this week on the 19th National Congress report.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement ahead of the Executive Council meeting today.

She said the seminar is for Principal Officials and senior civil servants to understand more about the congress report.

"This particular Communist Party 19th Congress report is of utmost importance for our country's development. So it is only proper and legitimate for public servants to learn more about this subject. And that's why we have asked, as in previous practice, the Central Authorities to nominate the relevant official to come to Hong Kong to do a seminar for us.

"Whenever there are important things in the Mainland, we will request the Central Government to nominate the most relevant official to come to Hong Kong to host a seminar to talk about that particular subject."

The HKSAR Government has organised a series of national affairs seminars on the Belt & Road Initiative, the 13th Five-Year Plan, the Premier's Work Report, national science and technology and cultural development, she added.