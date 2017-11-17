Security law timing important: SJ

The Government has to consider Hong Kong’s political situation and gain support from the community before starting legislative work on Basic Law Article 23.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen made the statement to the media today after attending a Basic Law seminar, stating Hong Kong has a constitutional responsibility to legislate Article 23.

As other countries have their own national security law, enacting Article 23 in Hong Kong should not be viewed as negative or demonised, he said.

Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong has maintained the common law system, which allows the Government to enact local laws suitable for national security, Mr Yuen added.

He said as Article 23 is controversial, a proper environment and enough time are needed for the Government to explain the content of the law and gauge views from the public.