Constitution the 'root' of HK

The Constitution of the People's Republic of China is the "root" of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region without which "one country, two systems" would not exist.

Basic Law Committee Chairman Li Fei made the statement today in a keynote speech delivered at the Basic Law Seminar in Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

His address focused on Hong Kong's role and mission as a special administrative region under the constitution and the Basic Law.

He said there is a need for correct views about the nation and the "one country, two systems" principle to be taught in Hong Kong.

On calls for independence, Mr Li said they are illegal and should not be tolerated, regardless of what banners or slogans advocates use.

Noting the Basic Law was introduced 20 years ago, he said Article 23 has yet to be fully implemented and the consequences are evident.

Hong Kong has the responsibility to maintain national unity and to safeguard national sovereignty and security.

Mr Li called on the HKSAR Government to enhance publicity of the constitution and the Basic Law, and raise the public's national and civic consciousness.