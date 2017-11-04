Anthem law to be enacted

In pursuance to Article 18 of the Basic Law, the National Anthem Law will be applied in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by way of appropriate local legislation consistent with the HKSAR's constitutional and legal regime, the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau announced today.

In a statement issued today, the bureau said the move followed the decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress at its meeting today to add the National Anthem Law to Annex III of the Basic Law.

During the legislative process, the HKSAR Government will carefully consider the views of the public and legislators, the bureau added.

Speaking to reporters after attending a public function today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the local law will be enacted in accordance with Hong Kong’s situation, adding a bill will be tabled to the Legislative Council for scrutiny.