Anthem views to be gathered

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip says the Legislative Council and the public will be consulted about enacting the National Anthem Law of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong.

Addressing lawmakers today, Mr Nip said it is premature to comment on individual provisions and details as the National Anthem Law has yet to be included in Annex III of the Basic Law, and the local legislative process has yet to begin.

Noting the Government will further discuss offences and levels of penalty during the local legislative stage, Mr Nip said laws in the physical world are applicable to the cyber world in general, based on actual circumstances.