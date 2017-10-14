Jurisdiction over immigration clear: SJ

The Basic Law empowers the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to handle the immigration issues of overseas people.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen made the statement to the media today in response to a foreign public officer's recent denied entry to Hong Kong.

Mr Yuen said Article 154 of the Basic Law states clearly the HKSAR Government's jurisdiction over foreigners' immigration matters.

Article 13 of the Basic Law states the Central Government is responsible for the city's foreign affairs, he added.