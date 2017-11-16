Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

HK must enact Article 23: CS

November 16, 2017

Hong Kong has the responsibility to enact Basic Law Article 23 and the Government will push forward the legislation when the social atmosphere is right.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, saying the Government will not shirk its duty under Article 23.

 

It will strive to create a suitable atmosphere in the community to promote Article 23 legislation.

 

He added the Government will explain to the public the relationship between the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle to give the community a better understanding on the need for the legislation.



Top