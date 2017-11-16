HK must enact Article 23: CS

Hong Kong has the responsibility to enact Basic Law Article 23 and the Government will push forward the legislation when the social atmosphere is right.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, saying the Government will not shirk its duty under Article 23.

It will strive to create a suitable atmosphere in the community to promote Article 23 legislation.

He added the Government will explain to the public the relationship between the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle to give the community a better understanding on the need for the legislation.