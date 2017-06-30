President meets HK people

President Xi Jinping met with more than 200 people from different sectors of the community at the Convention & Exhibition Centre today.

Accompanied by Chief Executive CY Leung, Mr Xi took a group photo with the attendees before speaking with them.

He said over the past two decades the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong has achieved great success, however, it has also experienced some challenges.

These problems must be addressed correctly and analysed reasonably, he said, adding the Central Government’s commitment to "one country, two systems" remains unchanged.

Mr Xi urged attendees to perform well in four aspects of work.

Firstly, to support the incoming Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the new-term Government in running Hong Kong in accordance with the law, facilitating policy implementation, boosting economic development and improving people’s livelihood.

Other aspects include, being united and maintaining social stability, caring for and nurturing young people so they continue to love the country and Hong Kong, and promoting communication and co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland.