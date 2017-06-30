Chinese first lady visits elderly centre

Fitness fun: Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan (left) samples the therapeutic training offered at a Wong Chuk Hang elderly centre.

The wife of President Xi Jinping, Peng Liyuan, visited an elderly centre in Wong Chuk Hang today.

Accompanied by Regina Leung, wife of Chief Executive CY Leung, the Chinese first lady toured the centre’s facilities and witnessed its activities.

She was briefed on the use of advanced equipment for elderly therapeutic training and chatted with nurses and residents to learn about their daily lives.

She watched the centre's residents paint and make handicrafts, and joined them in creating pop-up cards.

Two residents gave her their creations as souvenirs.

Concluding the visit, the Chinese first lady donated some health and entertainment gear to the centre.