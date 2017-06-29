Chinese first lady visits school

The wife of President Xi Jinping, Peng Liyuan, visited Yau Yat Chuen School after arriving in Hong Kong today.

She was accompanied by the wife of Chief Executive CY Leung, Regina Leung.

With more than 1,100 students, the school is a non-profit-making kindergarten which has joined the Free Quality Kindergarten Education Scheme.

The Chinese first lady was received by Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, the kindergarten’s School Management Committee Chairman Yu Kwok-chun and Supervisor Kenneth Fang.

After observing classroom and outdoor activities, she watched student performances and chatted with the pupils. They presented her with a fan decorated with hand-painted pandas as a souvenir.

She was also briefed on the implementation progress of the Free Quality Kindergarten Education Policy.