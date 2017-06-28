Imperial relics to go on show

Remarkable relic: One of the exhibits is a gold chalice inlaid with gemstones from the Qianlong period of the Qing dynasty.

Royal show: The "Hall of Mental Cultivation of The Palace Museum - Imperial Residence of Eight Emperors" exhibition will run until October 15 at the Heritage Museum.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah has opened an exhibition of relics from the Hall of Mental Cultivation.

The hall, also known as Yangxin Dian, was once the residence of the Qing emperors and the political power base of the Qing dynasty.

The exhibition will reveal the importance of the hall in Qing history by showcasing a selection of furnishings and artefacts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, Mr Lau said the hall, which witnessed the prosperity of the reigns of emperors Kangxi, Yongzheng and Qianlong, was significant as the political headquarters of China. Its furnishings reflect the imperial culture.

He said the exhibition will display more than 200 precious artefacts from the hall, many of which are being exhibited outside the Palace Museum for the first time.

Mr Lau said the exhibition’s thematic display is uniquely based on the original setting of the hall, with multimedia elements applied to recreate past scenes from historic events.

Visitors will have the feeling of travelling back in time to experience the daily life of the emperors, he added.

Highlight exhibits include a plaque with the calligraphic inscription Zhong Zheng Ren He - justice and benevolence - from the reign of Emperor Yongzheng, and a seal with the phrase “It is difficult to be an emperor” belonging to Emperor Yongzheng.

Other officiating guests at the ceremony included Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Minister of Culture Luo Shugang.

The exhibition, running at the Heritage Museum from June 29 to October 15, is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Palace Museum, organised by the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Palace Museum, and sponsored by the Jockey Club Charities Trust.

