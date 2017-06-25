More anniversary events to be held

Pyrotechnic parade: A fireworks display will be held at Victoria Harbour on July 1.

A fireworks display, two exhibitions and two street carnivals are the highlight Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary celebration events this week.

Nearly 40,000 pyrotechnic shells will be fired from five barges in Victoria Harbour on July 1. The 23-minute fireworks extravaganza will start at 8pm and consist of eight scenes.

Treasures from Beijing's Palace Museum will be on display in "The Hall of Mental Cultivation of the Palace Museum - Imperial Residence of Eight Emperors" exhibition to be held at the Heritage Museum from June 29 to October 15.

Also showcasing the museum's gems is the "Longevity & Virtues: Birthday Celebrations of the Qing Emperors & Empress Dowagers" exhibition to be held from July 2 to October 9 at the Museum of History.

The "Heritage Vogue • Hollywood Road" street carnival will be held at PMQ on July 1 and on Hollywood Road on July 2, featuring creative stalls, workshops, music performances, guided tours and sketching activities.

The Made in Hong Kong street carnival will be held on July 1 on Cheung Yee Street in Lai Chi Kok, featuring music and magic performances, clown shows and game booths.

