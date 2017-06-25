Press here to Skip to the main content
President Xi Jinping to visit HK

June 25, 2017

President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to attend Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary festivities.

 

He will also attend the fifth-term HKSAR Government inauguration ceremony.

 

Thanking Mr Xi for visiting the city, Chief Executive CY Leung said his presence shows the Central Government's support for Hong Kong.

 

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam also welcomed the visit, saying the Central Government's support has ensured the city's prosperity and stability.



