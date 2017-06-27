SJ meets Wan Chai families

Anniversary cheer: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen (second right) offers gift packs to elderly and needy families in Wan Chai.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen visited elderly households and needy families in Wan Chai today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

He visited two families in the district to learn about their living conditions and needs, and gave them gift packs.

At a certificate presentation ceremony for the Celebrations for All project, Mr Yuen thanked volunteers from social welfare bodies and community organisations for working on the project.

"The objective of home visits is not just presenting gift packs to the people or families we visited. More importantly, the visits help the participating organisations understand more about the needs of these families and the elderly, so they can follow up and provide appropriate support in the spirit of 'Together • Progress • Opportunity'," he said.