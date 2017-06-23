KC Chan visits Tsuen Wan families

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan visited elderly and needy families in Tsuen Wan today under the Celebrations for All project.

Accompanied by Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Prof Chan joined representatives of local organisations and volunteers to visit six households in Shek Wai Kok Estate and Cheung Shan Estate.

He also distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the participating organisations and volunteers for taking part in this meaningful home visit programme, so we can express our care for needy families and share with them the joy of the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland."

Prof Chan said he was glad more than 20 community organisations will mobilise hundreds of volunteers to visit more than 10,000 households in the district.