Anniversary events to be held

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam and senior government officials will attend a flag-raising ceremony on July 1 to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

The event will be held at Golden Bauhinia Square at 8am.

About 2,400 people including community leaders, members of community groups and uniformed groups will attend.

Following the ceremony, the Celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland and the Inaugural Ceremony of the Fifth Term Government of the HKSAR will be held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

About 2,000 guests, including members of the Executive and Legislative councils, consular corps and members of various community sectors, will attend the inauguration.