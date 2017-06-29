President hails CE's work

The Central Government fully recognises the work by Chief Executive CY Leung and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

President Xi Jinping made the statement today during a meeting with Mr Leung.

Mr Xi said in the past five years Mr Leung has put a lot of effort into solving problems while seeking new development opportunities for Hong Kong.

Mr Leung has gained the trust of the Central Government, which fully endorses his work in upholding “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law, he added.

Mr Xi said Mr Leung can continue serving the Mainland and Hong Kong through his role as a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee Vice-Chairman.

Accompanied by Mr Leung, Mr Xi later met members of the executive arm, the legislature and the judiciary.

Addressing them, the President commended the efforts of the fourth-term HKSAR Government, noting the developments in land and housing, elderly care and poverty alleviation, and innovation and technology.

He told them the HKSAR Government has maintained social stability, handling a series of major political and legal issues, and combating forces advocating Hong Kong independence.

Mr Xi thanked them for their hard work and urged them to continue contributing to the Mainland and Hong Kong.