President Xi lands in HK

Happy landings: President Xi Jinping (front) and his wife Peng Liyuan (second right) greet Hong Kong youngsters at the airport, and are followed by Chief Executive CY Leung and Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam.

President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong today for a three-day visit.

He was greeted on the airport apron by Chief Executive CY Leung and Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam.

Speaking to the media, Mr Xi said his citywide tour would serve to express best wishes for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, showcase the Central Government's support for Hong Kong, and help the region plan its future.

He congratulated the HKSAR on the great achievements it has made in the 20 years since its establishment, and encouraged the city to create new glory.

The Central Government, which has offered strong backing for Hong Kong in the past two decades, will as always support the HKSAR in growing its economy and improving people's well-being, Mr Xi said.

He added he will join local people from all walks of life to review the HKSAR's extraordinary two-decade journey, sum up its experience and plan the future to ensure the smooth and long-term successful practice of the "one country, two systems" policy.

Mr Xi is visiting Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to attend the HKSAR’s 20th anniversary festivities and the fifth-term HKSAR Government inauguration ceremony.