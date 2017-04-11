Carrie Lam meets President Xi

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam was received by President Xi Jinping in Beijing today.

Mrs Lam was in the capital to receive her letter of appointment from Premier Li Keqiang to become the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Briefing the media tonight, Mrs Lam said she gave the officials a broad account of Hong Kong’s latest situation, including its political issues.

She mentioned Hong Kong people’s sentiments and concerns about the National People's Congress Standing Committee resolution on Hong Kong’s constitutional development.

Mrs Lam said she outlined her position on restarting constitutional development, that an environment conducive to rational discussion is needed and that talks must continue to be based on the Standing Committee’s resolution.

She thanked the officials for their endorsement of her government work and for their confidence in her being the next Chief Executive.

On forming her cabinet, she reiterated that talent from different political affiliations is welcome as long as they share her philosophy and governance style.