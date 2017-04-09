Press here to Skip to the main content
Carrie Lam departs for Beijing

April 09, 2017

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam left for Beijing today to be formally appointed by Premier Li Keqiang as the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

 

Speaking to the media at the airport, Mrs Lam said she will meet President Xi Jinping and National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang in Beijing.

 

She will also have a meeting with Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Wang Guangya to discuss the preparation work of forming her cabinet.

 

After these meetings, she will visit colleagues and meet the press at the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office.



