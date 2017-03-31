Carrie Lam declares political neutrality

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam today declared she has no political affiliation by signing a written undertaking.

Speaking to reporters after the signing, she said the move is required by law.

She has also signed another declaration pledging she will not be a member of a political party during her term as Chief Executive.

She will submit these two undertakings to the Returning Officer.

On the progress of forming her cabinet, Mrs Lam said the new politically-appointed team will not be dominated by women.

"For those candidates whom I feel are very suitable, I will use my utmost effort to impress upon them and hopefully to inspire them to join the team, but it is not going to be an easy process - it is going on."