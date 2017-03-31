Carrie Lam confirmed as next CE

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam has thanked the Central Government for its appointment of her as the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Premier Li Keqiang made the appointment today.

In a statement, Mrs Lam said she is honoured, and pledged to live up to the expectations of the Central Government and Hong Kong people.

“I will do my utmost with humility to implement the principle of 'one country, two systems', 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' and a high degree of autonomy strictly in accordance with the Basic Law.”

She will also uphold the core values of Hong Kong and lead the HKSAR Government to serve the community.

“I pledge that I will connect with people from all walks of life through 'care', 'listening' and 'action', and will strive to unite everyone in society, develop our economy, improve people's livelihood, promote a more democratic society and build an even better Hong Kong."