Central Gov’t must trust CE-elect

The candidate selected in the Chief Executive Election must have the trust of the Central Government and its endorsement to run Hong Kong or else the city will not enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement today in response to media questions about public opinion on the election candidates.

He said the Chief Executive’s mandate is not solely derived from public opinion. It is determined by whether they garner the trust of the Central Government.



The trust required is not merely a general one but is of a high degree.

"If the Central Government does not trust the Chief Executive, the place he or she is to run can hardly enjoy a high degree of autonomy."

Mr Leung is in Hainan to attend the Boao Forum.