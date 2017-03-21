Candidate eligibility confirmed

The Registration & Electoral Office confirmed today the eligibility of the Chief Executive Election candidates.

The office issued a statement on the eligibility of a candidate whose spouse has right of abode in the European Union.

There were media reports claiming the candidate is entitled to European Union right of abode as well through her spouse, rendering her candidacy invalid.

After seeking legal advice, the office said the Returning Officer of the Chief Executive Election dismissed the claims that the candidate has right of abode in a foreign country.

The office added the gazetted Returning Officer's decision to approve the candidacy of the three Chief Executive hopefuls remains unchanged.