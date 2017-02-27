2nd CE candidacy endorsed

The nomination of Woo Kwok-hing as a candidate in the 2017 Chief Executive Election is valid, the Registration & Electoral Office announced today.

The ruling was made by the election's Returning Officer Justice Carlye Chu.

He submitted the nomination today.

This brings the number of nominations ruled valid to two.

A nomination form must be subscribed by at least 150 Election Committee members. Each member can nominate only one candidate.

The nomination period, which started on February 14, will run until 5pm on March 1.