Raymond Tam visits electoral office

Ballot briefing: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam learns about the design of the ballot box for the Chief Executive Election.

Ballot briefing: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam learns about the design of the ballot box for the Chief Executive Election.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam visited the Registration & Electoral Office today to oversee the preparations for the 2017 Chief Executive Election.

Mr Tam said the Chief Executive Election will be held on March 26 and nomination for candidates will start on February 14.

He added the office will conduct the election in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws to ensure an open, fair and honest election.

During the visit, Mr Tam learned about the preparatory work for the election, including the venue and security arrangements for the main polling station and central counting station at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, the design of the ballot box and paper, voting steps, the procedures for sealing and delivering ballot papers and boxes, and vote-counting arrangements.

Mr Tam was also briefed on the contingency plans should special circumstances arise.