Voting stations readied for CE poll

Polling stations will be set up on March 26 for Election Committee members to cast votes in the 2017 Chief Executive Election, including dedicated ones for members in custody or imprisoned, the Registration & Electoral Office announced today.

The dedicated polling station at Happy Valley Police Station is for committee members remanded in custody or detained by law enforcement agencies while those at penal institutions are for those imprisoned or remanded by the Correctional Services Department.

The polling stations at penal institutions will open for an hour in each round of voting. The first round will start at 9am and close at 10am. When necessary, the second and third rounds will be held from 2pm to 3pm and from 7pm to 8pm that day.

Polling hours for the polling station at Happy Valley Police Station will be the same as the main polling station at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The first round of voting will start at 9am and close at 11am. The second and third rounds will be from 2pm to 3pm and from 7pm to 8pm.

After each round of voting, the presiding officer of each dedicated polling station will lock and seal the ballot box before delivering it to the central counting station at the Convention & Exhibition Centre under police escort.

Candidates or their agents can accompany the officer in the delivery process. Ballot papers cast at the dedicated stations will be mixed with those cast at the main station before the count.