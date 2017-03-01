Only Central Gov't can appoint CE

The Basic Law states Chief Executive selection is not an issue the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government can manage on its own, with the Central Government constitutionally obliged to exercise its right and responsibility over the issue.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam told legislators today that as the Chief Executive is accountable to the Central Government, the post must be appointed by the Central Government to reflect state sovereignty.

"Under the constitutional and legal framework, the powers of nominating, electing and appointing the Chief Executive are substantive. After a candidate is returned by the Chief Executive election, the whole procedure will only be completed upon the Central Government's appointment of the Chief Executive designate.

"Where necessary, the Central Government may state its views on the factors to be considered regarding the appointment of the Chief Executive through various channels. It is inappropriate for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government or any principal officials to state the factors to be considered in appointing the Chief Executive on behalf of the Central Government."

The 2017 Chief Executive Election will be held on March 26.

Mr Tam added the HKSAR Government has been liaising with the Electoral Affairs Commission to ensure the election is conducted in a fair, open and honest manner.