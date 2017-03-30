New cabinet being formed

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam has started identifying candidates to become her politically-appointed officials.

Speaking to the media after visiting her former school St Francis' Canossian College today, Mrs Lam reiterated her criteria for selecting candidates.

"I've said in public that regardless of their political affiliations, as long as that individual has the ability and is willing to serve, and his philosophy is aligned with mine, then I would be more than happy to invite him or her to join the politically-appointed team.

"So I hope to be able to complete this process within a reasonable time because there are still a lot of things to do, especially, I have said that I want to make some preparatory work for the next term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, particularly in education, so the earlier that I could complete this process, the better."

The final decision on the recruitment of politically-appointed officials rests with the Central Government, she added.