CE-elect reaches out to residents

The new-term Government will adopt people-based governance and listen to residents' views humbly.

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam made the statement to reporters today after visiting Kowloon City.

She also visited Central, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin and Kwun Tong to reach out to residents.

Mrs Lam said residents have much wisdom and make suggestions on governance and community infrastructure based on their first-hand experience.

"We really need to reach out more to the people of Hong Kong and listen to their views, their feelings and emotions so that we could have better governance and we could formulate policies that would respond more pertinently to the aspirations of the people."

She added she called on the Chief Executive, the Acting Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal and the Legislative Council President as they represent three important institutions in Hong Kong's political system.

"Under 'one country, two systems', there are three Central Authorities institutions in Hong Kong, so I think my office is now arranging for me to call upon the Central People's Government Liaison Office, the Hong Kong Garrison of the People's Liberation Army as well as the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."