CE-elect urges education consensus

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam pledged today to brief legislators from different parties on her election manifesto to improve the relationship between the executive and legislature.

After meeting Legislative Council President Andrew Leung, she told reporters another priority is to reach a consensus on education issues with the community.

“I see that education stakeholders with different political viewpoints share similar demands. They want a temporary suspension of the Primary Three Territory-wide System Assessment and an increase in teacher-student ratio. Other problems to be tackled include the excess of contract teachers, the implementation of inclusive education and the forthcoming establishment of a teacher pay scale for free quality kindergartens.”

Mrs Lam said she hopes the education community and legislators from different parties can soon reach a consensus on her proposal to allocate an additional $5 billion recurrent funding for education every year.

“After reaching a consensus, the next-term Government can brief the Legislative Council on how to allocate and use the new education funding once it assumes office.”