CE pledges smooth transition

Chief Executive CY Leung today pledged to work closely with the Office of the Chief Executive-elect to ensure a smooth transition.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam at the Chief Executive’s Office, Mr Leung congratulated Mrs Lam on her successful election bid.

“The CE Election yesterday was conducted in accordance with the Basic Law, the relevant decisions of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and the election laws of Hong Kong. It demonstrated once again the successful implementation of the principle of 'one country, two systems', 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' with a high degree of autonomy.”

He called on people to fully support the new Chief Executive and the new Government for a better Hong Kong.

The office came into operation today to facilitate transition to the new administration.

Mrs Lam said she has explained to Mr Leung her manifesto priorities, adding her first task is to unify the society and improve the relationship between the executive and legislature.