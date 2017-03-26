CE-elect pledges fresh start

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam has pledged to start a new chapter for Hong Kong by forming an administration that will work with the public to create a better society.

Speaking after being elected the fifth-term Chief Executive today, Mrs Lam said: "Here, with humility, I stand as the Chief Executive-elect of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, and ready to begin a new chapter in our journey together."

She said her priority will be to address the divisiveness and accumulated frustrations the community has recently been suffering from.

“To me, unity must be built step by step,” Mrs Lam said, adding she will try to garner the recognition of those who have yet to give her their support.

She said she will man her administrative team with the best talent, regardless of their political views.

“Anyone with a sincere wish to serve, the ability and the commitment regardless of political affiliations, I shall invite to join my team,” she said, adding they must listen to and work with the people to make collective decisions.

“Only in this way will we achieve real consensus and gain the widest support from the society."

Mrs Lam also pledged to do her utmost to uphold "one country, two systems" and safeguard Hong Kong's core values.