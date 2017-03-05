Election candidates briefed

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung briefed the 2017 Chief Executive Election candidates today on the important points to note in conducting electioneering activities and the general electoral arrangements.

Justice Fung called on the candidates and their agents to strictly observe the law and electoral guidelines to ensure the election is conducted in an open, fair, honest and clean manner.

He emphasised that voting secrecy is very important.

Ballot papers will not be printed with numbers and polling staff are prohibited from recording which ballot paper is issued to an elector, he said.

Election Committee members must enter a voting compartment alone to mark the ballot paper, fold the ballot paper inward and put it into the ballot box.

Each voting compartment is two-and-a-half-metres high and covered. Video cameras inside the polling station will be removed.

Committee members are not allowed to communicate with other electors inside the polling station and cannot show the vote on the ballot paper to others.

They are also not allowed to use mobile phones or any other communication device.

Photo-taking and the making of audio or video recordings are not allowed.

Lots were then drawn by Returning Officer Justice Carlye Chu to determine the order of the candidates’ names on the ballot paper and to allocate election advertisement spots.

The order of names is John Tsang, Carrie Lam and Woo Kwok-hing.

Voting will take place on March 26.