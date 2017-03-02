Ballot paper photos illegal

Election Committee members cannot film, take photographs or make any audio or video recording inside the main polling station during the Chief Executive Election.



The Registration & Electoral Office made the statement today in response to a media report that Election Committee members had been asked to take photographs of marked ballot papers.

Such behavior is prohibited by the Electoral Procedure (Chief Executive Election) Regulation, the office said.

The regulation also stipulates that people cannot communicate to others any information obtained at the polling station as to which candidate an elector is about to vote for or has voted for.

In addition, people cannot induce an elector to display a marked ballot paper to make known to others information about which candidate the elector has voted for.

Offenders face six-months' jail and a $5,000 fine.

Election Committee members are also not allowed to communicate with others, using a mobile phone or any other device, inside the main polling station. They will be asked to switch off their phones and put them away before entering the station.

The Returning or Presiding Officer can order people who breach the law to leave the station and can seek assistance from Police.