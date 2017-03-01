3 candidates to run for CE

Valid nomination forms for the 2017 Chief Executive Election had been received from John Tsang, Woo Kwok-hing and Carrie Lam at the close of the nomination period today.

The Registration & Electoral Office announced the nominations were ruled valid by Returning Officer Justice Carlye Chu.

The nomination period started on February 14.

John Tsang received 165 nominations from Election Committee members, Woo Kwok-hing got 180 while Carrie Lam had 580.

A notice of nominations, which carries the names of the candidates and the lists of Election Committee members who nominated them, will be gazetted on March 7.

Polling will take place on March 26 at the Convention & Exhibition Centre. The first round of voting will begin at 9am and close at 11am.

