Carrie Lam won the Chief Executive Election today with 777 votes, followed by John Tsang with 365 votes and Woo Kwok-hing with 21.

Chief Executive CY Leung congratulated Mrs Lam on her success.

He said: “The present-term government and I will ensure a seamless transition with the Chief Executive-elect. We will fully support the preparation for forming the new term of government.”

He will submit a report on the election results to the Central Government today.