CE-elect office formed

The Office of the Chief Executive-elect has been established to ensure a smooth transition to the fifth-term Government.
It will support the Chief Executive-elect in forming a governing team and preparing for policy plans.
It will also liaise with the incumbent Government for a smooth transition and communicate with different sectors of the community.
The office will have five posts at the directorate level and over 20 non-directorate posts. Four directorate posts will be filled by civil servants.
Located at Champion Tower on Garden Road, the office will come into operation on the day the fifth-term Chief Executive is elected, and will close by June 30.
Former Postmaster General Jessie Ting has assumed the post of Secretary-General (designate) of the office.