CE-elect office formed

March 20, 2017
New appointment

New appointment:  Jessie Ting serves as Secretary-General (designate) of the Office of the Chief Executive-elect.

The Office of the Chief Executive-elect has been established to ensure a smooth transition to the fifth-term Government. 

 

It will support the Chief Executive-elect in forming a governing team and preparing for policy plans.

 

It will also liaise with the incumbent Government for a smooth transition and communicate with different sectors of the community.

 

The office will have five posts at the directorate level and over 20 non-directorate posts. Four directorate posts will be filled by civil servants.

 

Located at Champion Tower on Garden Road, the office will come into operation on the day the fifth-term Chief Executive is elected, and will close by June 30.

 

Former Postmaster General Jessie Ting has assumed the post of Secretary-General (designate) of the office.



