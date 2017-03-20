CE-elect office formed

New appointment: Jessie Ting serves as Secretary-General (designate) of the Office of the Chief Executive-elect.

New appointment: Jessie Ting serves as Secretary-General (designate) of the Office of the Chief Executive-elect.

The Office of the Chief Executive-elect has been established to ensure a smooth transition to the fifth-term Government.

It will support the Chief Executive-elect in forming a governing team and preparing for policy plans.

It will also liaise with the incumbent Government for a smooth transition and communicate with different sectors of the community.

The office will have five posts at the directorate level and over 20 non-directorate posts. Four directorate posts will be filled by civil servants.

Located at Champion Tower on Garden Road, the office will come into operation on the day the fifth-term Chief Executive is elected, and will close by June 30.

Former Postmaster General Jessie Ting has assumed the post of Secretary-General (designate) of the office.