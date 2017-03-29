CE-elect visits Central Gov't offices

National interest: Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam meets Director of the Central People's Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Zhang Xiaoming.

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam paid courtesy calls today on three Central Government offices in Hong Kong.

She first called on the Director of the Central People's Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Zhang Xiaoming.

Mrs Lam briefed Mr Zhang on her election manifesto.

"Nowadays the Hong Kong economy and the Mainland economy are very closely integrated. So there are quite a few things in my manifesto that requires support and co-operation from Mainland authorities."

Mrs Lam said Mr Zhang agreed with her observation on the perception of people in society and her views on the work required to lobby legislators in the next-term government.

In her meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs Acting Commissioner in the HKSAR Tong Xiaoling, Mrs Lam discussed her proposed new role for the HKSAR Government, which will enhance its ties with overseas regions to boost Hong Kong's status as Asia's world city.

She then called on People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison Commander Tan Benhong and Political Commissar Yue Shixin.