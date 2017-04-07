Carrie Lam meets bishop

Keeping faith: Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam meets the Bishop of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese John Tong (right).

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam met Bishop of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese John Tong today.

Congratulating Mrs Lam on becoming the fifth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Cardinal Tong said he hopes she will do her utmost to serve the country and Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong people's freedom of religious belief is protected by the Basic Law.

She added that in her previous official capacities she worked closely with various religious bodies in Hong Kong.

She said she will lead the Government to safeguard Hong Kong's core values, including religious freedom.